An accidental electrical failure caused an estimated $175,000 in fire damage to a home on Victoria Avenue in Windsor Thursday morning.

Crews encountered "heavy fire" on the first floor when they arrived.

1518 Victoria, home is in a state of renovation heavy fire was noted on first floor, fire extension found in second & third floors, investigator will be attending the scene. *JL — @WindsorFire1

The flames started in the basement of the home near Shepherd Street that was under renovation, according to the fire department.