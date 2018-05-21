Elections Ontario hiring 200 people in the Windsor area

Are you available on election day and wanting to make some money? Elections Ontario is hiring 200 position in the Windsor area.

Elections Ontario said people must have computer skills in order to apply for the job.

Other requirements include being a Canadian citizen over the age of 18, and applicants must have a car with a valid driver's license.

Of course, you must also be available to work all day on election day, Thursday June 7th. There could also be a training day for potential employees, depending on the position.

The jobs start at $15.60 an hour, and people can apply online at Elections Ontario.