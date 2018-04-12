Elderly Wheatley man succumbs to injuries after being hit by vehicle
Wheatley man, 78, who was struck by a vehicle late last month in the town has now died. Chatham-Kent police say John Allen Bedford succumbed to his injuries over the weekend. Investigation into the crash continues.
March 27 crash happened on Erie Street South
An elderly Wheatley man who was struck by a vehicle late last month in the town has died.
Chatham-Kent police say 78-year-old John Allen Bedford succumbed to his injuries over the weekend.
On March 27, police said a pedestrian suffered serious injuries after being hit on Erie Street South.
The collision remains under investigation and no word if charges are expected.