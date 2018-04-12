Skip to Main Content
Elderly Wheatley man succumbs to injuries after being hit by vehicle

Wheatley man, 78, who was struck by a vehicle late last month in the town has now died. Chatham-Kent police say John Allen Bedford succumbed to his injuries over the weekend. Investigation into the crash continues.

March 27 crash happened on Erie Street South

(Chatham-Kent Police)

An elderly Wheatley man who was struck by a vehicle late last month in the town has died.

Chatham-Kent police say 78-year-old John Allen Bedford succumbed to his injuries over the weekend.

On March 27, police said a pedestrian suffered serious injuries after being hit on Erie Street South.

The collision remains under investigation and no word if charges are expected. 

