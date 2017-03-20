A Windsor man has been charged with two counts of break and enter in connection with a robbery where the would-be thieves were scared away from a home by its elderly occupant.

On Sept. 24, 2016 a woman described by provincial police as "elderly," was woken up around 5 a.m. by her security alarm and the sound of voices in her house on Manning Road near Little Base Line Road.

"The woman confronted two adult men," according to the OPP. "The men were startled by the woman and fled."

Forensic evidence found at the scene led to a 30-year-old man's arrest, but the second suspect has not been identified.