Scientists from the University of Windsor were at Windsor's riverfront Monday to help the public safely experience the partial eclipse of the sun.

There was also a viewing event in the county, at the John R. Park Homestead Conservation area.

While a total eclipse of the sun was expected further south, about 80 per cent of the sun was covered for Windsor region skywatchers.

Officials warned people to avoid looking directly at the sun unless they were wearing special eclipse glasses.

University experts assisted the public in constructing pinhole cameras to help them view the eclipse safely, while also setting up solar telescopes.

Volunteers from the Royal Astronomical Society of Canada were also on hand to sell solar-safe eyeglasses.

The event took place on the riverfront near the foot of Askin Avenue from 1 p.m. to 3 p.m. with optimal viewing expected at 2:27 p.m. The event at John R. Park Homestead took place at the same time.