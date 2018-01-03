Windsor Police briefly shut down EC Row Westbound at Howard Ave. due to an accident. It is now reopened.
Sgt. Steve Betteridge said no injuries are reported.
EC Row Westbound at Howard is now open
@WindsorPolice
CBC News Posted: Jan 03, 2018
EC Row Westbound at Howard is now open
@WindsorPolice
