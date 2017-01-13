A transport truck rollover along the E.C. Row Expressway shut down traffic to Lauzon Road for most of the day.

The vehicle was heading east on the expressway just before 1 a.m. when it exited onto the ramp and rolled over, according to Windsor police.

Colton Kitchen saw the transport truck moving along the E.C. Row lanes. He said he saw cars passing the truck with some difficultly.

Colton Kitchen saw the accident happen last night on E.C. Row and Lauzon Road. (Stacey Janzer/CBC)

Kitchen recorded video of the accident while driving and showed it to police. He said officers told him he could be charged, but did not give him a ticket.

He saw the truck move into the southbound ramp for Lauzon Road before weaving back onto the expressway. Then the driver took the north bound ramp and drove into the guard rail.

"I was shocked. I never expected him to actually fly over the guard rail," Kitchen said. "Diesel was everywhere."

Kitchen called for help and went over to assist the driver.

He prepared himself for the worst and was surprised the driver wasn't seriously.

Kitchen said the man was standing up in the cab of the truck and complained about some shoulder pain.

Police have charged a 63-year-old American man with careless driving.