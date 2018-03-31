What to do in Windsor-Essex this Easter weekend

There's an egg-cellent array of Easter egg hunts and events going on in Windsor-Essex to make sure you have a hoppy holiday.

Meet Mr. and Mrs. Bunny

Mr. and Mrs. Easter Bunny will be strolling around the mall at Windsor Crossing on Saturday, handing out treats and taking photos with guests.

Eggs-tra Special Easter at Adventure Bay

Throw your name in the hat for a special water park-themed Easter basket, while enjoying the rides and slides at Adventure Bay from Good Friday until Easter Monday. The park is closed Sunday, but open Saturday from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. and Monday from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

An Easter Egg-stravaganza at Colasanti's

Join brave the obstacle course and play games and activities — anyone who finishes the scavenger hunt at Colasanti's will receive a special Easter reward.

Easter egg hunts for everyone

A handful of holiday hunts will be happening across the county:

Take part in the Town of Kingsville's annual Easter egg hunt at Lakeside Park on Saturday from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Admission is free.

The rule at the Chimczuk Museum is usually "Don't touch" but on Saturday and Sunday children can search the building for tasty treats and try their hands at Easter crafts. Activities run from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Admission is $5.25.

An Easter egg hunt, colouring contest, basket raffle and Bunny photo op will be offered at First Calvary Pentecostal Church at 2425 Clemenceau in Windsor at 1 p.m. Bunny photos are $2 a pop.

This hunt is for the dogs. Pooches and their people can hunt for eggs at Sutton Funeral Home on Sandwich Street in Amherstburg from noon to 2 p.m. BBQ will be available, along with special prizes. Admission is $10 — dogs must remain on a leash.

Egg hunters up to age 6 will be divided into age groups and set loose to hunt down 20,000 plastic eggs scattered across the lawn at Essex Public School from 11 a.m. to 12 p.m. on Saturday.

Egg hunting is a tradition in Amherstburg that happens rain or shine. Here's a look at when different age groups will get a shot at the goodies: 10 a.m. Kids 2 and under, 10:20 a.m. 3-5 year olds, 10:40 a.m. 6-8 year olds and 11 a.m. 9-12 year olds.

The Delta Alpha Theta Optimist Club is also hosting a free egg hunt by the jungle gym at Mic Mac Park, starting at 11 a.m.

Black Oak is back

The Black Oak Heritage Park on Windsor's west side is also re-opening over the Easter Weekend.

"The Black Oak Savannah ... is one of the most endangered habitats in Canada," explained the city's naturalist, Karen Cedar.

For a complete list of long-weekend activities, check out the Tourism Windsor-Essex Pelee Island webpage.