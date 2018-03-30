It's a long weekend and if you need to step out of the house, here's a look at some of what's open and what's closed over Easter weekend.

City services

City of Windsor offices will be closed Good Friday and Easter Monday.

The next city council meeting will be held at 6 p.m. on Monday, April 9 in council chambers at city hall.

The 311 call centre will be closed Good Friday and Easter Monday. Regular hours of 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. resume April 3.

211 Windsor-Essex will be open 24 hours a day throughout the Easter holiday weekend.

There will be no residential collection services on Good Friday or Easter Monday. Residential collection services will be delayed by one day.

The public drop-off and household chemical waste depots located at the northeast corner of Central Avenue and E.C. Row are closed Good Friday and Easter Monday but open Saturday, 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Parks and recreation

All community and customer care centres will be closed Good Friday and Easter Sunday. All community centre programs will occur on Saturday and Monday.

The WFCU Centre and arenas will be closed Good Friday, Easter Sunday and Easter Monday, except for previously scheduled rentals and programs.

The Windsor International Aquatic and Training Centre is open as follows:

Pool:

Friday, March 30, 2018: Adult Fit Lanes – 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.; Open Adult Swim – 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Saturday, March 31, 2018: Adult Fit Lanes – 7 a.m. to 3 p.m.; Open Adult Swim – 7 a.m. to 9 a.m.

Sunday, April 1, 2018: Closed

Monday, April 2, 2018: Adult Fit Lanes – 6 a.m. to 9 p.m.; Open Adult Swim – 6 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. and 3 p.m. to 5 p.m.

Fitness Centre:

Friday, March 30, 2018 10:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m.

Saturday, March 31, 2018: 7:30 a.m. to 8 p.m.

Sunday, April 1, 2018: Closed

Monday, April 2, 2018: 5:30 a.m. to 9:00 p.m.

Adventure Bay Family Water Park and Cannon Cove are open 10 a.m to 8 p.m. on Friday and Saturday and closed on Sunday. They're open 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday.

All locations of the Windsor Public Library will be closed Good Friday, Easter Sunday and Easter Monday. The Central, Budimir and Riverside libraries will be open Saturday from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m..

The Chimczuk Museum will be closed Good Friday and Easter Monday, but is open from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday and Easter Sunday.

Transit

City buses will run on the Sunday/Holiday schedule on Friday and Sunday, and regular schedules for Saturday and Monday. The Tunnel Bus will operate on its regular schedules throughout the weekend. A limited number of extra tunnel buses will run Good Friday for the Tigers home opener.

Parking Enforcement

There will be no municipal parking enforcement Good Friday or Easter Monday, and municipal ticket payment offices will be closed as well.

Beer and Liquor

All Beer Stores will be closed Good Friday and Sunday. All stores open with regular hours on Saturday and Monday.

All LCBO stores and LCBO agency outlets will be closed Good Friday and Easter Sunday. Some stores may have modified hours on Monday.

Banking

All Scotiabank, Royal Bank and Bank of Montreal, Windsor Family Credit Union, CIBC and TD Canada Trust branches are closed Good Friday.

Schools

The Greater Essex County District School Board and the Windsor-Essex Catholic District School Board are closed Friday and Monday.

Canada Post

There will be no regular collection or delivery of mail on Good Friday or Easter Monday.