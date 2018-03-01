The eastbound side of Highway 401 has reopened in Chatham-Kent after a jackknifed tractor trailer that was blocking both lanes was cleared.
The truck was blocking the highway near Victoria Road.
No injuries were reported.
CBC News Posted: Mar 01, 2018 8:48 PM ET Last Updated: Mar 01, 2018 9:25 PM ET
The eastbound side of Highway 401 has reopened in Chatham-Kent after a jackknifed tractor trailer that was blocking both lanes was cleared.
The truck was blocking the highway near Victoria Road.
No injuries were reported.
Severe weather warnings or watches in effect for:
Clearing
3°C
Sunny
4°C
Sunny
3°C
A mix of sun and cloud
6°C
Chance of rain showers or flurries
3°C
Apple Canada maintains it never misled Canadians on iPhone slowdown
Passenger suffers burns after cellphone overheats on plane at Pearson
Stock markets sell off after Trump talk on steel tariffs
3 Yukon bison died after slipping down icy hill, officials say
Buyers strike 'potential deal' to save Weinstein Co. from bankruptcy
FEATURE
Who belongs in Canada's newest and possibly largest First Nation
As It Happens
Bridget the lioness grows a mane, leaving veterinarians baffled
Trump says U.S. will impose tariffs of 25% for steel, 10% for aluminum
Analysis
Keeping the fires burning: Poland's government cultivates a siege mentality to its benefit
Photos
Snow, high winds paralyze European airports, claim lives
The National Today
Putin speech stokes Cold War fears in run-up to presidential election
Vatican magazine says nuns treated like indentured servants
Mountain Equipment Co-op to stop selling Vista Outdoor products
Rail shipment delays causing 'dire situation' for Canadian farmers
Conservatives fail in bid to bring national security adviser to testify on Atwal affair