3.6 magnitude earthquake hits Amherstburg, felt across Windsor-Essex

An earthquake hit Windsor and Essex County Thursday.

The United States Geological Survey is reporting the 3.6 magnitude quake's epicentre was in Amherstburg.

"Magnitude 3.6 is not that big of an earthquake, however in this part of the country where we don't really see earthquakes all that often, any size of earthquake is going to be intense," said Jessica Turner, geophysicist with the U.S. Geological Survey.

This map shows the perceived shaking across Windsor-Essex. (United States Geological Survey)

Turner said the quake happened on the border of Ontario and Michigan.

"We don't know which fault it was on, even if there was a fault," said Turner, adding that it is unclear if there are fault lines in this area.

Aftershocks possible

There may or may not be aftershocks, said Turner.

"So it's kind of hard to say if there will be aftershocks, if there will be they're normally smaller in size and so, if you felt this one, prepare yourselves to feel another one," said Turner.

OPP say there is no risk to public safety at this time.

Windsor Fire dispatch said that chiefs across the county are aware of the quake, and so far no damage has been reported.

CBC's Chris Ensing was in Amherstburg to talk to people about the quake:

Minor quake happened in 2017

A small earthquake was detected near Leamington, Ont. in May of 2017.

The magnitude 2.2 quake was recorded about 16 kilometres north east of Leamington near Wheatley Road and Essex Road 8.

The geological survey website indicates the quake was five kilometres below the surface and considered to be minor.