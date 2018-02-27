The Earnest Bagel is about to close.

Tuesday is the last day of business for the popular bagel shop on Dougall Avenue in south Windsor.

Owner Tristan Fehrenbach said the store was doing well, but he was facing a decision about whether to invest in new equipment to grow, and did not think it was worth the gamble.

"It was a very difficult decision to take," said Fehrenbach. "There's no question about that, but I certainly thought about it for probably about a year and did quite a bit of analysis, so I don't feel that we took the decision lightly. Mostly, we're just gonna miss the great people that came here."



Fehrenbach opened the business five years ago.

Hear Fehrenbach's thoughts on how to help small businesses thrive: