A house fire in central Windsor is now out.

The flames broke out around 6:00 a.m. Wednesday morning on Cataraqui Street, between Marentette and Parent Avenues.

852 Cataraqui fire on first floor under control, some fire spread to second floor extinguished. *JL — @WindsorFire1

The Windsor fire department said it started on the main floor and spread to the upstairs. Crews are investigating the cause of the blaze.

The residents were able to get out of the burning home safely, and no one was injured.