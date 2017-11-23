Multiple fire stations responded to an early morning fire at a Canadian Tire in Blenheim.

The fire was out by about 7 a.m. in the morning.

Multiple stations responding to a fire at Canadian Tire in Blenheim. More to come #CKFES pic.twitter.com/ZtcRgKMI5N — @ckfiredept

Chatham-Kent fire reported that at least three stations were at the scene to battle the blaze.

The cause is currently under investigation, however there were no reported injuries.