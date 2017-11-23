Multiple fire stations responded to an early morning fire at a Canadian Tire in Blenheim.
The fire was out by about 7 a.m. in the morning.
Multiple stations responding to a fire at Canadian Tire in Blenheim. More to come #CKFES pic.twitter.com/ZtcRgKMI5N—
@ckfiredept
Chatham-Kent fire reported that at least three stations were at the scene to battle the blaze.
The cause is currently under investigation, however there were no reported injuries.
Stations #18, #11 & #14 on scene at at Canadian Tire in Blenheim. Fire is out and cause is currently under investigation. No injuries. pic.twitter.com/JgxR1EziTS—
@ckfiredept