Builders in Windsor will soon be able to submit digital drawings, payments and more online through a new e-permitting system.
Mayor Drew Dilkens and members of the city's building division debuted the new system during an event at the Caboto Club Thursday.
The system isn't scheduled to be officially launched until March 6.
"The ability to submit plans and drawings digitally has been a common request from prospective builders," said Dilkens in a media release. "We've heard that feedback loud and clear."
The mayor added parts of the permit process have been available online for years, but the new system should make the process to get projects started will be "easier and more efficient."
Chief building official John Revell added the e-permit system will put the city at the forefront when it comes to "offering a complete suite of online permit applications" that will allow builders to monitor the progress of their project through the online system using a tracking tool.
