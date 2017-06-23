Dresden Meat Packers is recalling certain tart shells due to possible E. coli contamination.

Unbaked 3″ Frozen Sweet Tart Shells were sold from March 15, 2017 to April 29, 2017, and the Canadian Food Inspection Agency recommends throwing out the product, or returning it to the store.

The affected products were sold at Dresden Meat & Deli on McNaughton Avenue in Wallaceburg, and Dresden Meat Packers on McCreary Line in Dresden.

This is in addition to a larger flour recall announced over the last few months. There have been reported illnesses associated with the flour recall, but so far, there have not been any confirmed illnesses associated with the tart shells that were sold in Dresden and Wallaceburg.