Dwight Duncan, chairman of the Windsor Detroit Bridge Authority, is apologizing on Facebook and removing social media posts after being accused in a Globe and Mail article of making partisan attacks against Donald Trump and federal and provincial Tories.

"A number of my postings clearly violated the letter and spirit of Parliament's director to Governor-in-Council appointees respecting partisan involvement while serving. Those postings have been or are being deleted today," wrote Duncan in an apology letter addressed to Amarjeet Sohi, the Minister of Infrastructure and Communities.

"I wish to unreservedly apologize to you, and through you to Parliament. At the time of my appointment I was made aware of the rules and expectations of all of us who have the privilege of serving in these posts."

Call for resignation

Windsor-West NDP MP Brian Masse questioned how Duncan could move forward in his position now that his online comments have been exposed.

"It's extremely serious," Masse said. "It's unfortunately gone well beyond one or two issues, but is now more symptomatic of the approach to business."

The fact everyone now knows Duncan's partisan bent could colour his relations with governments on both sides of the border, he added.

Conservative MP for Barrie-Innisfil John Brassard slammed Duncan, saying he has been on social media "gushing over Liberals and attacking anyone who isn't."

He called on Prime Minister Justin Trudeau to fire Duncan, citing the importance of Canada's biggest international trade corridor with the United States.

Federal Infrastructure Minister Amarjeet Sohi defended Duncan after a barrage of attacks in the House of Commons on Tuesday.

"He has apologized for his comments and I accept his apology," Sohi said. "He brings considerable amount of experience to this diverse position."

The provincial PCs called on Duncan to resign from the bridge authority.

"Dwight Duncan should be spending all his time and efforts trying to get this bridge delivered on-time and on-budget, not grandstanding with partisan attacks," said Ontario PC Transportation critic Michael Harris in a release. "After being caught abusing the integrity of the office, Dwight Duncan should do the honourable thing and resign."

Duncan ran for the leadership of the provincial Liberal party in 1996 and served as the Liberal MPP for Windsor-Tecumseh from 1995 to 2013. He held several top cabinet posts in the government of Dalton McGuinty, including Minister of Finance and Minister of Energy.

'Long history of partisan involvement'

In addition to reviewing more than 300 social media posts since his appointment to the authority in 2016, and removing some of them, Duncan wrote about other steps he has taken given his "long history of partisan involvement" and his "obvious lapse in judgment on Facebook."

He said he will cease contributing financially to the Ontario Liberal party and stressed he has not attended any fundraisers since his appointment. He said his last contribution to the federal Liberals occurred in 2016 before his permanent appointment.

The bridge authority is the non-partisan body overseeing construction of the Gordie Howe bridge between Windsor and Detroit.

Local residents take a tour at the Gordie Howe International Bridge Canadian port entrance on June 17. (Meg Roberts/CBC News)

The project is being challenged in court by Ambassador Bridge owner Matty Moroun and a hearing before the U.S. Court of Appeals for the District of Columbia is slated for Sept. 14.

WDBA officials held an open house on the Canadian side of the project Saturday, assuring residents significant progress had been made and that the span would be built.

"I think there are still people that think maybe the bridge is not happening," said WDBA spokesperson mark Butler. "We are here to tell you that the bridge is certainly happening."