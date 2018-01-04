The Society of Saint Vincent de Paul is reminding people not to drop off their donations after-hours, after several large furniture items dumped near the Chilver Road location were ruined in the snow.

A large cabinet, sofa, and other items were left outside the Society Shoppe over the holidays.

The charitable organization said they will now have to pay to have the damaged goods picked up and taken away.

Donations - including clothes or furniture - can be arranged to be picked up. (Society Shoppe/Facebook)

In a Facebook post, the Society Shoppe said it's best to drop off items during business hours — Monday to Saturday at all locations from 10:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m.

Or, you can have bags of clothes, furniture items, or other donations picked up by calling them to arrange a time at 519-253-7481.