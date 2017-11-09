Just in time for the first possible snow fall of the season, the City of Windsor has launched a service allowing residents to see where plows and salt trucks have travelled in the last two hours.

​Information on the site will be delayed by approximately 30 minutes, said Dwayne Dawson, the City's executive director of operations. Every Monday, the activity of the fleet during the previous week will available to download.

The new service is part of the City's Open Data efforts.