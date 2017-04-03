Tamara Ducharme fought back the tears as she described the constant and overwhelming support for her daughter Madalayna, who suffers from a rare and potentially fatal genetic disorder.

Friends of the family organized a fundraiser over the weekend at Parkwood Gospel Temple in order to help cover the financial cost that comes with being by Madalayna's side at the Toronto Hospital for Sick Children.

More than 800 people showed up and generously donated as Madalayna continued her battle with infantile osteopetrosis — a condition that can cause a host of health issues, including recurrent infections as well as hearing and vision problems.

"I've been overwhelmed by just how much people love us and love her," Ducharme said. "Please just keep praying because we're going to get through this."

The family of Madalayna Ducharme is overwhelmed by the continuing outpouring of support from the Windsor-Essex community. (Steffi McIntosh)

The pasta night was organized by Ducharme's best friend, Nicole Ramage, who was worried about how successful the dinner would be when just 150 tickets sold with a little more than a week before the event.

But then, in that final week, another 350 tickets sold. By Saturday, about 840 tickets were bought up and there wasn't enough food to go around. With more than 300 people seated inside, people lined up out the door.

"I stopped a couple times and just looked around in utter amazement," Ramage said.

Not easy to see your kid suffer

Less than two weeks ago, Madalayna underwent a stem cell transplant. The procedure could save her life, but so far, she continues to have good days and bad, mom explained, as doctors wait to see if she is growing healthy marrow on her own. ​

"It's not easy to see your kid suffer," Ducharme said. "There were some pretty rough, not-so-great days, but right now she's smiling again and playing, so we hope that means something."

Organizers of the weekend fundraiser have decided not to reveal how much they raised, saying it's up to the family to do what they want with the money.

Ducharme still continues to be overwhelmed by the support.

"I want to get up on the roof of the hospital and and just yell: Windsor-Essex county is the best because it really is," she said. "The turnout was beyond what anybody could have even dreamed."