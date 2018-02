A blaze at a multi-unit dwelling in Chatham is out after a dryer caught fire, causing $80,000 in damages.

Two Chatham-Kent fire stations were called to Sandy Street at 12:30 a.m. last night and were able to extinguish the fire before it spread beyond the laundry room.

The blaze caused heavy smoke damage.

Smoke alarms notified residents of the fire and no injuries were reported.