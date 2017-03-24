A 20-year-old man was arrested in the early hours of Friday morning after peeing on a police car in Ridgetown.

A Chatham-Kent police officer was sitting in his fully marked cruiser at the corner of Main and Albert Streets when a man left a bar, walked over to the car, looked at the officer in the driver's seat and began urinating on the vehicle.

Police said there was a "strong odour of alcohol" on the man's breath.

He was arrested, charged with public intoxication and causing a public nuisance and kept at CKPS headquarters until sober.