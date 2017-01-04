A drunk driver, who had a blood-alcohol level nearly six times over the legal limit, was arrested by Windsor police after he knocked over a traffic light with his pickup truck.

A witness to the drunken ride watched the 50-year-old driver of a Dodge Ram pickup smash into the light pole on Division Road, near Walker Road around 8 p.m. Tuesday.

The driver knocked the traffic light onto the roadway before driving away, often weaving into oncoming traffic, say police. The man then pulled into a nearby parking lot, running over a curb and hitting a fire route sign.

Police arrested the man and discovered he had blood-alcohol levels almost six times over the legal limit. He is charged with impaired driving and failing to remain at the scene of an accident.

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to contact police at 519-255-6700 ext 4000 or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 519-258-8477.