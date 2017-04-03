Drone operators need to respect their neighbours' privacy and obey the rules of the sky, according to a public warning issued by LaSalle police.

The warning comes after a resident complained about a drone conspicuously flying over people's homes Sunday afternoon near Reaume Road, between Carnegie Street and Mayfair Avenue.

"If you are the operator of the drone or know who the operator is, please desist from this activity immediately," LaSalle police stated in a message posted to Facebook.

The resident indicated the drone was hovering over the back yard several times for a period of 10 to 15 minutes.

Transport Canada rules say a drone should always be more than 75 metres away from buildings, vehicles, vessels, animals, people or crowds. Violating Transport Canada guidelines on drones can result in a fine of up to $3,000.

"Privacy concerns of fellow citizens [and] residents must always be respected," the police wrote in the post. "It is what good neighbours do."

Parents are also reminded to help their children understand the rules of flying a drone as outlined by Transport Canada.