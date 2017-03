A 76-year-old man, who was thrown from his vehicle in a crash on Central Avenue, has died of his injuries.

The collision occurred Feb. 22, just before 2 p.m., according to Windsor police.

Two vehicles were involved, with one man being transported to hospital wih serious injuries, while another occupant received injuries but was expected to survive.

The road was closed for several hours as police worked to recreate the crash.

The man died on Tuesday.