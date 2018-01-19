The driver of an SUV that collided with a dump truck has died in hospital, according to police.

The accident happened on Howard Ave. Thursday afternoon.

OPP said the black SUV was travelling south on Howard, south of Concession 7. The commercial dump truck was travelling north at the same location.

The SUV crossed into the northbound lane, hitting the dump truck.

The driver was sent to to hospital with serious injuries. The driver of the dump truck was not injured.

OPP said a dog in the SUV was not injured at the time of the collision, and was turned over to a family member of the SUV driver.

The name of the driver of the SUV has not been released until all family members have been notified, said police.