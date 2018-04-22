Driver pronounced dead after single-vehicle crash in Lakeshore

A driver who collided with a hydro pole and ended up submerged in Big Creek off County Road 42 in Lakeshore has been pronounced dead.

Ontario Provincial Police responded to a single-vehicle collision Sunday at 9:25 a.m. One person was pulled from the vehicle and taken to the hospital.

Police say their Technical Collision Investigation team has been on scene for hours, searching for the cause of the crash.

County Road 42 between Gracey Sideroad and Highway 401 are closed until the investigation is complete.

The OPP is asking anyone who might have seen the incident to contact the investigating officer, Const. Lisa Whitelaw at 1-888-310-1122.

More details to come.