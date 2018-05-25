Mayor Dilkens offers his help, says casino union working through 'internal issues'

Windsor Mayor Drew Dilkens said he's been in touch with both casino management and union leaders — and he wants to see the strike resolved.

"I have offered to both sides and expressed to both sides that if they feel there is a role for me to play in helping bring people together to help solve any issues or overcome any obstacles that exist that I am prepared to do that," said the mayor.

"They understand that fully and, at this point, this is not an issue with respect to city intervention this is an issue that has to be dealt with between the union and their membership."

I want those folks back to work as soon as possible. - Mayor Drew Dilkens

The 2,300 Caesars Windsor employees have now been on strike for seven full weeks. Twice, they have voted down tentative agreements that were recommended by the bargaining committee of Unifor Local 444.

Dilkens said he spoke with Unifor Local 444 president Dave Cassidy and Kevin Laforet, regional president of Caesars Entertainment.

'Internal issues'

The mayor said he understands about 500 to 600 Caesars employees did not vote in the latest failed contract between both sides.

"The union really is in a difficult position trying to figure out how to regroup, trying to understand what the desires of their entire membership are," said Dilkens. "And how to make sure that they can get their membership out for a vote."

The union is working through their "internal issues" and will hopefully be successful in a third agreement, said Dilkens.

CBC News contacted Cassidy to confirm the ratification vote numbers, but he was not available.

Caesars Windsor employees woke up Thursday to find out the union representing them and casino management reached a tentative deal. (Kaitie Fraser/CBC)

The union did not say how many members showed up to the last ratification vote. In the first contract vote, 59 per cent voted to reject a tentative deal. About 53 per cent of members turned down what was laid out for them in the last contract.

Cause for concern

Dilkens said he is concerned for the 2,300 families that are currently relying on strike pay which is "certainly not an income you can make all your payments on."

"I want those folks back to work as soon as possible," he said. "Caesars Windsor is our largest tourism attraction in the area and so we want people to come back."