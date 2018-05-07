Dresden Raceway shooting presents no 'immediate safety concerns' say Chatham-Kent police

Chatham-Kent police say there are no "immediate safety concerns" to the public, following a shooting at the Dresden Raceway.

Officers arrived at the raceway shortly before 11:00 p.m. Saturday following reports of a possible shooting. A 58-year-old man was found with a gunshot wound.

The man was transported to Chatham-Kent Health Alliance and later moved to the London Health Sciences Centre.

He has been treated and is expected to be released from hospital in the near future.

The area was evacuated and secured, police said in a Sunday morning news release.

Police said they do not believe the shooting was accidental in nature. They are thanking the public for being so understanding during the evacuation.

Authorities are asking anyone with information to come forward.