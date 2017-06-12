The Downtown Windsor Business Improvement Association is turning to the public for help covering the nearly $14,000 the city has demanded for documents about the decision to get rid of retail at the Pelissier Street parking garage.

Association chairman, Larry Horwitz, filed a request for the information following the city's decision to boot store owners from the garage to make room for more parking spots, but was told it would cost $13,672.20 to obtain it.

In response, the BIA has recently launched a GoFundMe campaign.

"This request was placed in order to better understand the rationale and reasoning behind Council's decision, as it went against the advice of urban planners, architects, residents, and the downtown business community at large," explains a post on the page that calls council's decision "baffling."

The Downtown Windsor Business Improvement Association was told it would cost nearly $14,000 to obtain information about city council's decision to remove retail at the Pelisser Street parking garage. (CBC)

The campaign has been shared more than 90 times since it was created and has raised $1,130 over two days.

Horwitz previously described the cost as "excessive" and added he believes the high price tag points to the fact "there might be something being hidden here."

A previous freedom of information request filed by the BIA revealed city staff use more than half of the total parking spots in the garage at a reduced rate that works out to about $1 per day.