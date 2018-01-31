The Downtown Mission received a $497,000 grant Wednesday to help expand a program that helps individuals find meaningful employment.

The Ontario Trillium Foundation presented the mission with a cheque to support the mission's Enterprise Program — which provides training for careers like graphic design, marketing and hospitality. It also helps people with long-standing barriers to employment find jobs.

The program began in 2010 and expanded in 2016 from a 'seed grant' of about $75,000 provided by Trillium. This latest grant will be spread over a three-year period and will allow the mission to purchase new equipment for the program.