The Downtown Mission is offering relief from rising temperatures as Environment Canada and the Windsor health unit have extended their heat warnings.

The blazing temperatures will cause "additional hardships" for the homeless, according to a media release from the mission's chief executive officer, Ron Dunn.

As the mercury goes up, so does the risk of sunstroke, dehydration and death from exposure, he added.

Health unit issues extended heat warning

The Windsor-Essex Health Unit is also asking residents to take care. An extended heat warning is in place and people are warned to take steps such as drinking water and limiting outdoor activities.

The mission has opened its doors to allow access to air-conditioned space and shelter.

"With these extreme conditions being forecast we welcome people and families who are in discomfort and unable to get relief from the hot weather," said Dunn. "We offer water and other refreshments so no one needs to risk getting a heat-related illness."

Although the dormitories at the mission are currently operating at full capacity, people who need a place to sleep are asked to be at the Wellness Centre on Ouellette Avenue by 10 p.m.