The Windsor Police Major Crimes Unit is investigating the death of a man in downtown Windsor.

Officers were called to the 900-block of Church Street for a "wellness check" around 7 a.m., according to Sgt. Steve Betteridge.

He added it's unclear yet whether the death is suspicious and that the investigation is "very active."

Police say a coroner has attended the scene and the body has been removed.

Police are setting up a tent in the alley. pic.twitter.com/215whRk6b5 — @DanTaekema

James Tilley woke up to find a swarm of police setting up a tent just metres from his backyard.

He spoke with a neighbour who told him he had found a body in the alley near his truck.

Tilley added the close proximity of the body was "unnerving."

James Tilley lives nearby. He says a neighbour found a body in the alley behind his home this morning. pic.twitter.com/bBcR6MbrXW — @DanTaekema

"Windsor doesn't have many things like this going on, and just to actually have it happen in your backyard, you start thinking of the possibilities, it's scary."

Amy Lafreniere lives on the other side of the alley. She said seeing police string up caution tape across her neighbourhood was especially frightening because her kids are sick and home from school.

She added she remembered hearing some odd noises in the alley last night.

Amy Lafrenier said she woke up to a swarm of police in her backyard. pic.twitter.com/Z0qoBQp0Ag — @DanTaekema

"You hear all these noises and everyone assumes it's just all these big icicles falling," Lafreniere explained.

Police are continuing to canvass the area to ask residents if they heard or saw anything.

.@WindsorPolice have pushed media back to the corner of Caroline and Church. They’re covering the neighbourhood in police tape. pic.twitter.com/yX2TejPPUN — @DanTaekema

Betteridge added there is no threat to public safety.

"It appears to be an isolated investigation," he added.

Police have called in a command bus to keep officers warm while they investigate.

Roads along Church Street, from Erie Street to Caroline Street have been blocked off by police.

