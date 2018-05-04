Downed wires and rising waters: Windsor-Essex walloped by weather

Thousands of people living in Windsor lost power on Friday afternoon as high winds tore through the region as Environment Canada tracks a potentially dangerous thunderstorm system.

EnWin utilities said there were no injuries reported early this afternoon, as crews raced to multiple parts of the city for restoration work.

<a href="https://twitter.com/CBCWindsor?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@CBCWindsor</a> our tree was knocked down in today's windstorm in amherstburg. Just missed both houses and our gas meter <a href="https://t.co/gRXkHptJ5d">pic.twitter.com/gRXkHptJ5d</a> —@RichguyMcfat

Around 2,000 people were left without power early this afternoon, down from the initial 6,000 who lost electricity around 1:30 p.m.

"It's mostly caused by trees falling, branches contacting infrastructure and wires and bringing things down," said Barbara Peirce Marshall, manager of corporate communications and public relations.

Flood warning issued

As EnWin works to restore power to remaining customers, the Essex Region Conservation Authority is warning people living on Pelee Island about increased flood risks.

"Portions of the western shoreline of Pelee Island are currently being impacted by waves overtopping breakwall structures," said John Henderson, water resources engineer for ERCA.

People on the island are currently recovering from flooding last month that destroyed water wells for some.

Potential for Tornadoes

A warning issued from Environment Canada warned that the incoming storm could be capable of producing wind gusts of 110 km/h. Intense lightning, large hail, damaging winds and torrential rainfall is also possible.

"Remember, severe thunderstorms can produce tornadoes," officials said.

Here's why those workers are out. <br><br>This video was sent by Robert Jas, who says these pulses happened right around 1:30 p.m. <a href="https://t.co/GyszvHVWIx">pic.twitter.com/GyszvHVWIx</a> —@ChrisEnsingCBC

The thunderstorm and wind warnings are in effect for Windsor-Essex, Chatham-Kent and Sarnia-Lambton.

A low pressure system making its way across Lake Huron and Georgian Bay is being blamed for these wild winds, which could also bring showers and thunderstorm activity.

The high wind gusts are expected to diminish later tonight as some high pressure swoops into the area.

Lambton County outages

Hydro One customers are also dealing with power outages caused by these high winds.

There's more than 11,000 customers in the Petrolia area who are currently without power. Hydro One expected the power to be restored by 5:30 p.m. on Friday.

Power is out along Wyandotte from at least Oullette to Aylmer. <br><br>Four way stop traffic lights all along the way. <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/YQG?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#YQG</a> <a href="https://t.co/x4dnrnrYmb">pic.twitter.com/x4dnrnrYmb</a> —@ChrisEnsingCBC

Big rain and wind hits Windsor <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/cbcwdr?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#cbcwdr</a> <a href="https://t.co/bwvhUgZLux">pic.twitter.com/bwvhUgZLux</a> —@cbcmolnar