Doug Ford to make appearances in Essex County and Chatham
It will mark the first time a party leader has come to the area since the start of the 2018 Ontario provincial election.
Ford is the first provincial leader to visit the area since the start of the Ontario election
For the first time since the start of the provincial election, a party leader will be appearing in the Windsor-Essex County area.
Ontario PC Leader Doug Ford will make an announcement at 2840 Lakeshore Rd. 235 in Woodslee at 11 a.m. Wednesday.
At 6 p.m., Ford will bring his 'Rally for a Better Ontario' to the John D. Bradley Convention Centre in Chatham.
The provincial election is set for June 7.
