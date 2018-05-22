For the first time since the start of the provincial election, a party leader will be appearing in the Windsor-Essex County area.

Ontario PC Leader Doug Ford will make an announcement at 2840 Lakeshore Rd. 235 in Woodslee at 11 a.m. Wednesday.

At 6 p.m., Ford will bring his 'Rally for a Better Ontario' to the John D. Bradley Convention Centre in Chatham.

The provincial election is set for June 7.