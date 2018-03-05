Ontario Progressive Conservative leadership candidate Doug Ford was greeted by applause Sunday as he entered the Fogular Furlan Club.

About 100 people listened to Ford speak about working with "grassroots people" and giving them a voice.

"The grassroots people don't have a voice. It's about time that the grassroots people have a voice. And we'll be their voice. Together we will straighten out the province," said Ford.

Ford along with MPP Christine Elliot, conservative activist Tanya Granic Allen and the daughter of former Prime Minister Brian Mulroney, Caroline Mulroney, are vying for the head spot of the Ontario PC party.

Ford vows to run the province more efficiently by "putting money back in the peoples' pockets," as he explained. He said he will save money by holding members of government accountable.

"Ever single bureaucrat, every single MPP, all the liberal insiders, liberal mania, we're going to the establishment the elites to account," said Ford.

Ford said jobs have been a major concern he's been hearing from people across Windsor-Essex, saying if elected, "I'm going to stand on the border with a big sign saying Ontario is open for business because right now Ontario isn't open for business."

The Toronto councillor said people are being taxed to death and he wants to alleviate some of the burden.

Another promise Ford made is to do away with the carbon tax. He describes the tax as a "job killer, it's terrible for the people."

Ontario PC Party members began voting for their new leader on Friday. The winner will be announced on March 10 in Toronto.