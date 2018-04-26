Dontre Fortune celebrated his upcoming high school graduation Thursday afternoon by stepping onto the stage of The Ellen DeGeneres Show — and even sitting in the host chair.

Fortune made it to the taping of the show with the help of a local campaign on social media asking DeGeneres to get the superfan into her audience.

"I sat on the set, in her chair!" said Fortune, who watched the show from the third row.

The 21-year-old has an intellectual disability and is set to graduate after seven years at Walkerville Collegiate Institute in Windsor, Ont.

A day full of smiles

Fortune's mother said that he could not stop smiling from the moment they arrived to the studio.

"Just being at the show was an unbelievable experience for us," said Tijen Guney.

Witness the moment that Dontre Fortune's dream of meeting Ellen DeGeneres finally came true. 0:48

Fortune said watching Kelly Clarkson perform was a big highlight of the VIP experience, which included a Target gift card, the artist's CD and a pair of Apple ear buds.

Guney said just as they were headed out of the studio after the show a producer recognized Fortune and offered him a chance to step onto the stage of his favourite show.

"The main producer approached us and offered Dontre to sit in Ellen's chair so that was an amazing experience," said Guney.

Outpouring of support

"He appreciated all of the support that his school and the city of Windsor has given," said Guney.

"He was glad that was able to share this memory with everyone."

Dontre Fortune (middle) will be attending The Ellen DeGeneres Show after a nine-day social media campaign. His mother, Tijen Guney (left), and developmental services worker Cindy Leduc (right) are among his many supporters. (Dale Molnar/CBC)

Cindy Leduc, a developmental services worker at Fortune's school and fellow Ellen fan, wrote a pair of letters to the show to help get him in the audience.

Fortune didn't get a chance to meet Ellen but said that it was still a very exciting day.