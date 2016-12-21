A London family is creating a Christmas legacy out of a tragedy that dates back 33 years.

Donna Awcock was just 17 when she was found murdered in East London. Her case has never been solved.

Six years ago, her sister Tammy Dennett, created Donna's Angels, in memory of the slain teen.

"Donna loved children. She loved to babysit and her nieces and nephews were the apple of her eye. She loved kids. So I thought: Why can't we help someone in Donna's name?"

Each year, about thirty women gather for lunch and contribute what they can to provide a full Christmas for a family in need.

This year's family includes four children and their parents. Dennett has already delivered gifts for all and a full dinner, including dessert.

"I'm happy we can help them out and it's somebody that's struggling," she said. "That's the kind of family I want to help, so they don't have to worry about putting supper on the table. That's the last thing you want to worry about."

Rachel Cree-Lowe has been one of Donna's Angels team from the beginning. But, three years ago she fell on tough times and couldn't contribute. Cree-Lowe was shocked when Dennett arrived at her door that year with a full Christmas for her family of four.

"I had no idea they were doing this," she said. "My two daughters were thrilled because we had already cut back on so many things for them. They always knew Santa had a budget, but this was going to be different."

Cree-Lowe said she was in tears when Dennett came to the door. The gesture gave her young daughters a chance to believe in miracles.

"I firmly believe Donna and other young victims work in mysterious ways and I believe she's guided this all in her own way," she said. "I can't explain how."

Dennett said she remains committed to finding her sister's killer. In the meantime, though, giving to others helps her heal.

"I know Donna's beaming with pride," she said. "I know she is."