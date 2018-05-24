Video
Donald Trump once considered opening a Windsor casino
Did you know that Donald Trump once considered setting up a casino in Windsor?
The now U.S. president talked about his plans on a CBC show in 1993
Did you know that Donald Trump once considered setting up a casino in Windsor?
Amid a Caesars casino strike that's now in its 49th day, here at CBC Windsor we can't help but wonder what a Windsor casino owned by Trump might have been like.
The now U.S. President told the CBC's Robert Scully all about his plans in April 1993.
He even talked to Windsor's mayor at the time Mike Hurst about his plans.
Listen to Donald Trump's casino plans here:
Trump said that crime and prostitution would probably increase as a result of a casino, and said that if Windsor didn't need one it shouldn't pursue having one.
Special thanks to our friends at CBC Digital Archives for digging up this video.
Comments
To encourage thoughtful and respectful conversations, first and last names will appear with each submission to CBC/Radio-Canada's online communities (except in children and youth-oriented communities). Pseudonyms will no longer be permitted.
By submitting a comment, you accept that CBC has the right to reproduce and publish that comment in whole or in part, in any manner CBC chooses. Please note that CBC does not endorse the opinions expressed in comments. Comments on this story are moderated according to our Submission Guidelines. Comments are welcome while open. We reserve the right to close comments at any time.