Donald Trump once considered opening a Windsor casino

Did you know that Donald Trump once considered setting up a casino in Windsor?

Amid a Caesars casino strike that's now in its 49th day, here at CBC Windsor we can't help but wonder what a Windsor casino owned by Trump might have been like.

The now U.S. President told the CBC's Robert Scully all about his plans in April 1993.

He even talked to Windsor's mayor at the time Mike Hurst about his plans.

Listen to Donald Trump's casino plans here:

The formerly bankrupt real estate dealer and casino owner talks business on CBC's Venture. 11:08

Trump said that crime and prostitution would probably increase as a result of a casino, and said that if Windsor didn't need one it shouldn't pursue having one.

Special thanks to our friends at CBC Digital Archives for digging up this video.