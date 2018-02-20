A man who shot a dog in Essex on Sunday night won't face any charges.

Provincial police were called to the 4,000 block of Concession 4 around 9 p.m. after hearing reports a dog had been shot.

A neighbour admitted he shot the dog with a small calibre gun as the animal was on his property and he was "protecting his livestock."

The dog was taken to an area vet and is expected to survive.

In a media release about the shooting, the OPP cited the Protection of Livestock and Poultry From Dogs Act where it states "any person may kill a dog that is found straying at any time, and not under proper control, upon premises where livestock or poultry are habitually kept."