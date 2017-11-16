Provincial police are trying to figure out how a bag of rat poison ended up in a Kingsville park where a dog ate some of the potentially deadly pellets.

OPP officers were called to Lakeside Park around 8 a.m. Thursday. A woman walking her dog said it had bitten into a plastic bag full of the green pellets that her pet found near the stone bridge.

The animal was rushed to the vet, where the pellets were confirmed as poison.

After treatment, the dog was released and appears to be in good health.

Anyone with information about how the poison ended up in the park is asked to contact police.