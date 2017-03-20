Windsor's Downtown Mission has launched a restaurant that aims to give people valuable work experience.

The Do Good Deli is a full-service restaurant staffed by workers who have struggled to find jobs.

"The program assists people with barriers to employment gain job ready skills by giving them hands-on work experience along with food handling and teaching other transferable skills to help them reintegrate into the workforce," said Downtown Mission CEO Rob Dunn.

Sadia Munmun recently came to Canada from Bangladesh. She said the skills she's learning at the deli will help her build a career and thrive in her new country.

"I have not got a proper job and did not get an opportunity to build a career until now," she said. "The Enterprise Program is a good and useful hands-on program."

Sponsored by several organizations, the deli dished up plenty of food Monday morning during its grand opening.

Do Goo Deli officially open pic.twitter.com/gTtlQVVQUX — @StaceyJReports

Soups, salads, Montreal smoked meat sandwiches and hamburgers are on the menu at the deli, where meals are kept at a low price to make them affordable for the Mission's clientele. Patrons can also buy a 'mission meal' for $3.11. That is the price it costs to prepare a meal at the Downtown Mission.

Trays of sandwiches were on display at the grand opening of the Downtown Mission's Do Good Deli. (Stacey Janzer/CBC)

The Do Good Deli is open from 7 a.m. to 3 p.m. Monday to Saturday.