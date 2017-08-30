A DNA hit from a recent break and enter conviction led Windsor police to arrest a man who allegedly assaulted two women in 2014.

Officers were called to a home on California Avenue around 6:25 a.m. on Sept. 28, 2014 where they met with two women in their 20s who said they were sexually assaulted while sleeping. When they woke up, the man fled and the woman found their TV missing.

DNA samples taken from both women confirmed they were from the same suspect, but no match could be found at the Centre for Forensic Science's data base.

On August 23, investigators were told the DNA profile from the assault matched a suspect from a break and enter conviction. In May, a suspect was found guilty for the offence that dates back to 2015.

A 39-year-old Windsor man has since arrested and charged with two counts of sexual assault and break and enter.