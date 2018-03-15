Students, faculty and staff gathered at the University of Windsor's CAW Student Centre for its annual "Celebration of Nations" festival.

"It's an opportunity for us to celebrate the cultural diversity of the University of Windsor and the City of Windsor," said Beth Oakley, the director of the university's international student centre.

Oakley said about a quarter of the student population are international students.

"We bring everybody together today to learn more about each other."

In addition to a performance stage, booths with information about various cultural groups and nations surrounded the space. (Jonathan Pinto/CBC)

Danielle Leduc represented UWindsor's Native Student Alliance at the event. (Jonathan Pinto/CBC)

Second year nursing student Selame Bulto was celebrating her Ethiopian heritage. (Jonathan Pinto/CBC)

Flags from many nations hung from the ceiling of the CAW Student Centre as students gathered for the annual Celebration of Nations Thursday. (Jonathan Pinto/CBC)

While some of the festival participants were international students, many were also Canadian students celebrating their cultural and ethnic heritage.

CBC Windsor's Jonathan Pinto visited the CAW Student Centre Thursday to take in the event.

Tap on the player to hear his conversation with Afternoon Drive host Chris dela Torre.

Christine Tsou teaches calculus at the University of Windsor. She performed a dance rooted in Confucian philosophy. (Jonathan Pinto/CBC)

A group sing an Indian song during the Celebration of Nations Thursday. (Jonathan Pinto/CBC)