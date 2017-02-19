These Londoners will join CBC's Afternoon Drive host Bob Steele on stage March 8 at the Wolf Performance Hall to talk about the future of diversity and inclusion in the city.

Who: Harold Usher

What he does: Five-time city councilor. Helped create London's first race relations policy in 2000.

One bold step London needs to make: I think London needs to hire more visible minorities. We have a lot of well educated visible minorities here in London and they are qualified but they sill can't get a job. Some of it may be the economy but I think a lot of it is prejudice. I am not talking about taking jobs away from people but Londoners need to make a very conscious effort to say, 16% of this city is a visible minority, and we need to reflect that in the workforce.

A recent experience that left you thinking London has work to do: I recently made a statement that I might run for mayor and somebody said, London won't elect a visible minority for mayor. I feel like that's pathetic. We're living in a different age now and people should not look at me and see the colour of my skin.

Who: Susan Toth

What she does: A lawyer with a passion for human rights and labour-related cases. Currently involved in reviewing street-check practices.

One bold step London needs to make: I would challenge every London company, including city hall to look at their hiring practices. You don't need Canadian experience to be a good worker. Are you giving people a fair chance in an interview if they have an accent or a foreign name? Do your boards reflect diversity? We need to stop talking and move into action. No more working groups, no more committees, no more reports.

A recent experience that left you thinking London has work to do: There have been some terrible incidents, including a young Muslim man being attacked outside Covent Garden Market to black actors having racial slurs shouted at them. Then street check data came out showing aboriginal and black men were being disproportionately stopped, and I wondered why we weren't past this in 2017.

Who: Saleha Khan

What she does: City of London Diversity and Inclusion Officer

One bold step London needs to make: We need to call it like it is. I've been teaching my kids that if something happens in front of them, they need to speak up and not be the silent by-standard. Offer support and speak up when you see something that is not right.

A recent experience that left you thinking London has work to do: I've been in places myself where people have said to me "go back to where you came from." I remember when that happened, I thought to myself, go back to Burlington? Another time, someone driving beside me made a hand gesture like he was cocking a handgun. Both of those instances happened when I was wearing a hijab. I stopped wearing it about six years ago because I got tired of being too visible.

