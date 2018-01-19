Authorities say divers have recovered the body of a southeastern Michigan man who fell into the icy waters of western Lake Erie while riding an all-terrain vehicle.

Monroe County Sheriff's Maj. Jeff Kemp said divers located the body of 40-year-old Derik Bondy of Frenchtown Township in about 3 metres of water about 365 metres offshore Thursday. He disappeared Jan. 10.

The Monroe News reports electronic equipment and a submersible Michigan State Police Remotely Operated Vehicle help locate the body on the second day of the recovery effort.

The Coast Guard last week issued a warning about potentially unstable ice on the Great Lakes as temperatures warmed following a stretch of bitter cold.