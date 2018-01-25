Sarnia-Lambton MPP Bob Bailey said the "disturbing allegations" against former Ontario PC leader Patrick Brown will not change the party's focus on winning the upcoming election.

Brown resigned from his position around 1:30 a.m. Thursday, just hours after denying allegations of sexual misconduct during a snap news conference ahead of a CTV report detailing the claims of two women dating back to when Brown was a federal MP.

Patrick Brown denies allegations1:27

CBC News has not independently confirmed the allegations. Brown described the allegations as false and vowed to defend himself.

"The Ontario PC Party unequivocally upholds the principle that a safe and respectful society is what we expect and deserve. We need to move forward to eradicate sexual violence and harassment across the province," wrote Bailey in a statement, following Brown's resignation.

Brown said he will be staying on as MPP for Simcoe North to fight the allegations. The party said he is entitled to a "legal defense and due process" but that the charges kept him from leading them into an election.

The party's caucus plans to meet Friday to appoint an interim leader, according to Bailey.

"Our caucus will immediately consult with party officials and members on the best way to ensure a smooth transition and move forward to defeat the Wynne Liberals in 2018," he wrote. "We intend to work hard to keep the momentum moving forward toward a Progressive Conservative victory in June. Our supporters expect nothing less."

Allegations not to be taken lightly

Adam Ibrahim, the PC candidate for Windsor West, also issued a statement Thursday saying he was "saddened" by the allegations and supports women.

"These are serious allegations that need to be addressed," he wrote. "Women should always feel safe to come forward and no accusations should be taken lightly."

Ibrahim added he does not want the allegations to detract from his campaign or the PC party's election plans.

"I am still bringing a voice to Windsor and being the change that we need."

'Defiance instead of sobriety'

Former Essex MP Jeff Watson served in federal government at the same time as Brown and commended the women who came forward with the allegations.

In a Facebook post, Watson called on Brown to step down as MPP.

"His press statement/conference demonstrates he doesn't appreciate the gravity of this situation," Watson wrote. "His resignation as leader didn't include the step of resigning his seat. Defiance instead of sobriety."