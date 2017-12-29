Sometimes people need to reach out for some extra help.

Jeffrey Fleming was working at the Distress Centre in Windsor when he started talking with an anonymous person through their texting service. It was his first time using text to help someone in crisis.

"Initially there was panic and then I go into mode — my training kicking right in," he said.

The person on the other device told him she had just taken a quantity of pills. Fleming was able to find out she was in Ottawa and contacted emergency services for the woman.

"Once it was over it was like whew. A rush of emotion just hit me," said Fleming. "I was crying, I was happy. I just felt kind of amazing that I was able to do that."

The Distress Centre is part of the Downtown Mission. Executive director Ron Dunn said a large segment of users are youth between the ages of 15 to 24. He said that demographic makes up only nine per cent of calls, but 36 per cent of texts.

"We're trying to be as convenient as possible," said Dunn. "Someone might not bother to call, they also feel that's a little too personal versus a chat or text, so whatever kind of makes them comfortable."

Dunn said there can be some difficulty understanding tone in texts, but that's something they train for.

Downtown Mission executive director Ron Dunn wants people to know there are services available to help them in a crisis. (Stacey Janzer/CBC)

"We have a supervisor who goes through every call manifest and every text manifest and makes sure we said the right things at the right time and that we didn't miss anything," he said.

The calls to the centre vary from a feeling of unwellness and just needing emotional support to more serious calls of people attempting suicide. Dunn said he wants anyone in a difficult situation to know there is someone there to help.

"Reach out. Nobody needs to suffer in silence. There's people there that care about you, regardless of whatever."

Anyone looking for help there can reach out to the centre by text at 7471741 or call 519-256-5000.

Or, you can go online at www.downtownmission.com/distress to speak to someone through online chat.