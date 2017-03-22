For the first time in 16 years, the public will once again be able to tour parts of the Hiram Walker and Sons Ltd. distillery in Windsor.

"It's the experience of what Canadian whisky is," said Don Livermore, master blender for Hiram Walker and Sons Ltd. distillery. "The traditions, the history. We want to bring our story to life."

The distillery has teamed up with WindsorEats to organize three tours this spring which have already sold out. People from Manitoba, Toronto, Michigan, Florida and other areas of the United States and Canada have booked the tours.

"The demand has been through the roof," said Adriano Ciotoli, owner of WindsorEats. "Our test trials of April, May and June sold out in less than five hours."

The tour is called Drinks of Walkerville and will include the distillery's fermenting and distilling building, whisky tasting at the new brand centre on Riverside Drive, a stroll through Walkerville including a stop at the Walkerville Brewery and the Willistead Restaurant.

The first tour will take place April 1. The distillery will gauge the response from the first three tours before scheduling more tours this summer.