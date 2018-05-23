Dismembered, rotting Alpaca carcass found on Lakeshore property

A Lakeshore family wants to find out how a rotting Alpaca carcass ended up on their land.

Kati Panasiuk and her mother were enjoying a sunny morning with their horses when her dog raced toward her with something dangling in the animal's mouth.

The humane society is trying to determine how this dead Alpaca ended up on a family lot. (Chris Ensing/CBC)

"We thought it was a rabbit, but it turned out to be a hoof," said Panasiuk, who walked out to where her dog found the hoof to find a rotting Alpaca carcass next to a black garbage bag full of blood.

"This poor animal was brutalized and obviously left here like trash."

Kati Panasiuk said this garbage bag was full of blood when she found it Wednesday morning. (Chris Ensing/CBC)

The animal, covered in maggots and flies, appeared to be dumped at the side of the road on Panasiuk's large 50 acre lot.

"It's really a brutal situation to sit there and have to investigate this," said Panasiuk, who describes her self as an animal lover.

"But even more so I would have been horrified if my kids had been with me to see something like that."

'Somebody knows something'

"Who ever did this has no good morals what-so-ever," said Panasiuk, who doesn't believe there are many Alpaca farms in the region.

"They cut the legs off. They left the guts. The body is decomposing. It's in really rough shape and they threw it out with a trash bag full of blood."

She's coming forward with her gruesome discovery in hopes that someone will be able to offer an explanation for how it got there.

"Honestly I'm really just hoping that somebody knows something," said Panasiuk, who calls the area a wholesome neighbourhood.

"It concerns me a little bit that somebody thinks they could do this."

Investigation started

"We are welcoming any information from the public," said Melanie Coulter, with the Windsor Essex County Humane Society, who said they are investigating the matter.

"We do receive calls fairly frequently about animals that appear to have perhaps died suspiciously and upon investigating there ended up being innocent explanations," said Coulter.

She said there are no findings yet as the investigation is in the early stages.

"If it is something that is evidence of animal abuse than we want to address it but we are not jumping to any conclusions at this point."